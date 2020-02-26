Analysts Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,297. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.37. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,616,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,371,000 after acquiring an additional 960,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,362,000 after acquiring an additional 378,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,586,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,969,000 after acquiring an additional 371,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 753,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,193,000 after acquiring an additional 359,406 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

