Analysts Expect PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Equities analysts expect PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) to post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PPL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. PPL posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PPL.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. ValuEngine lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra boosted their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPL (PPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.