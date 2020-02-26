Analysts Expect Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.97 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) will post $7.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Sprint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.63 billion and the highest is $8.07 billion. Sprint posted sales of $8.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprint will report full year sales of $32.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.65 billion to $32.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.62 billion to $32.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sprint.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

S has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.51.

In other news, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $843,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprint by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprint by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 72,068 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Sprint by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 33,514 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Sprint by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,760 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sprint by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 631,104 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 66,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. Sprint has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

