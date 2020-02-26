Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TEGNA (TGNA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TEGNA (NYSE: TGNA) in the last few weeks:

2/12/2020 – TEGNA had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – TEGNA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – TEGNA had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – TEGNA was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – TEGNA was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/17/2020 – TEGNA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – TEGNA had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – TEGNA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TEGNA’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. The company is expected to benefit from growth in services, banking and media ad categories. Additionally, a stable paying subscriber base and higher rates are anticipated to drive subscription revenues. Moreover, the company’s continued acquisitions of local TV stations that comprise the Big Four affiliates are likely to aid the top line and improve cash flow visibility in 2020. However, increasing programming fees are expected to drag margins down in the near term. Moreover, the company operates in a competitive broadcast TV industry, which has long been battling declining advertising revenues.”

NYSE TGNA traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. 233,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,881. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,444,000 after acquiring an additional 97,933 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TEGNA by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,839,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

