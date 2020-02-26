Analysts Set Expectations for Provention Bio Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Provention Bio in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Svb Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year. Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

PRVB has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Provention Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.

PRVB traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.97. 4,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,230. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 6.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 15,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Eleanor Ramos purchased 2,000 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,075 shares of company stock worth $76,794. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

