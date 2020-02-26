Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 26th (AEM, AKCA, BBVA, CEO, EEFT, HBM, HMSY, IOVA, MNTA, RCUS)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 26th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agnico Eagle’s profits increased year over year in fourth-quarter 2019. Its adjusted earnings and sales beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company witnessed a double-digit increase in gold production in the quarter. It maintains a solid exploration budget and is reinvesting in assets to expand output. Agnico Eagle expects to gain from the Kittila mine in Finland— the largest primary gold producer in Europe. The company is also focused on improving mine life across a number of properties, including Canadian Malartic, Pinos Altos, Kittila, Goldex and Creston Mascota. Agnico Eagle also has access to Canadian Malartic. However, it faces headwinds from higher expected costs in 2020. The company has also revised its gold production guidance downward for 2020. Its stretched valuation is another concern.”

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Redburn Partners.

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a hold rating.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $136.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Euronet Worldwide’s fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.63 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2% and also improved 19% year over year on higher revenues. The company’s strong position is backed by constant expansions through strategic acquisitions, favorable results of the Electronic Funds Transfer and Money Transfer segments. Its epay segment is also performing well on the back of higher transactions and expansion of digital media products. Its revenues have been consistently growing on the back of its diversity across products and geographies along with solid contributions by its segments. Its balance sheet is impressive. It has been lowering its debt levels over the past couple of years. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, rising expenses and forex volatility continues to bother.”

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “HMS Holdings ended fourth-quarter 2019 on a weak note, wherein both earnings and revenues missed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to gain from its core Analytical Services, which witnessed strong year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter. Strong guidance for 2020 instills optimism in the stock. However, cut-throat competition in the U.S. medical cost containment space remains a concern. Moreover, the company witnessed contraction in both gross and operating margins in the quarter under review. Further, the stock looks a tad expensive at the moment. The stock has underperformed the industry in a year's time.”

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED is one of Hong Kong’s leading listed companies, with diversified interests in five operating divisions: Property, Aviation, Beverages, Marine Services and Trading & Industrial. The company’s operations are predominantly based in the Greater China region, where the Swire group has been established for over 130 years. Swire Pacific seeks to foster long-term, sustainable growth through active participation in management, underpinned by a strong financial base. “

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $25.50 target price on the stock.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a $0.15 target price on the stock.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $0.17 target price on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

