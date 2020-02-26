Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 26th (BNZL, PHX, PNNT, POFCY, PQG, PSON, PSTL, QTWO, RBBN, RCM)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 26th:

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has GBX 2,000 ($26.31) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,925 ($25.32).

Get Bunzl plc alerts:

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Panhandle Royalty Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and management of mineral properties and the exploration for and development of oil and gas properties, principally involving wells located on the Company’s mineral interests. Panhandle and its wholly owned subsidiary, Wood Oil Company, mineral properties and other oil and gas interests are located primarily in Oklahoma New Mexico, Texas, and twenty other states. “

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 625 ($8.22) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 600 ($7.89).

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.