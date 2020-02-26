Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ: MLCO) in the last few weeks:

2/25/2020 – Melco Resorts & Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

2/25/2020 – Melco Resorts & Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/21/2020 – Melco Resorts & Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $33.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Melco Resorts & Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2020 – Melco Resorts & Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/17/2020 – Melco Resorts & Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/9/2020 – Melco Resorts & Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

MLCO stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $18.66. 91,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,846. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,483,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,482,000 after buying an additional 26,530 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,500,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,127,000 after purchasing an additional 717,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 376,394 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,312,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,262,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after buying an additional 377,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.