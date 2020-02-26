Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2020 – Shell Midstream Partners had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Shell Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

2/15/2020 – Shell Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

2/7/2020 – Shell Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/29/2020 – Shell Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

1/7/2020 – Shell Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Shell Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Shell Midstream Partners LP alerts:

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a net margin of 94.24%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 110.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 27.4% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 638,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 137,170 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 37.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,909,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 60.6% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 92,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.