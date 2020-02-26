Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for HSBC (HSBC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HSBC (NYSE: HSBC):

2/20/2020 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

2/11/2020 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/7/2020 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/6/2020 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

NYSE HSBC opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 50.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

