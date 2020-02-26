Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kraft Heinz (KHC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) recently:

2/19/2020 – Kraft Heinz had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Kraft Heinz was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/18/2020 – Kraft Heinz was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating. They now have a price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Kraft Heinz had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Kraft Heinz had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Kraft Heinz is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Kraft Heinz had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Kraft Heinz had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Kraft Heinz was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/1/2020 – Kraft Heinz was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/22/2020 – Kraft Heinz is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Kraft Heinz had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Kraft Heinz was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23.

Get Kraft Heinz Co alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 118,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.