Analyzing Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Verra Mobility (NYSE:VRRM)

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home N/A 102.40% 1.45% Verra Mobility -3.20% 17.80% 4.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Verra Mobility’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $5.27 million N/A N/A Verra Mobility $370.15 million 6.84 -$58.40 million ($0.67) -23.75

Vivint Smart Home has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verra Mobility.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Verra Mobility shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Vivint Smart Home and Verra Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 2 1 0 2.33 Verra Mobility 0 1 6 0 2.86

Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential downside of 21.94%. Verra Mobility has a consensus price target of $16.01, indicating a potential upside of 0.64%. Given Verra Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Vivint Smart Home.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Vivint Smart Home on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem. Its products include door and window sensors, door locks, security cameras and smoke alarms, thermostats, garage door controllers, voice-control speakers, and dedicated touchscreens. The company's solution enables subscribers to interact with various aspects of their home with voice or mobile device, such as engaging with people at their front door; viewing live and recorded video inside and outside their homes; control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors; and managing the comings and goings of family, friends, and strangers. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels, as well as through retail stores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

