Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVXL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

NASDAQ:AVXL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,234. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $253.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 168.9% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 468,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 294,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 23.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 149,644 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

