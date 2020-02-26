Anchor Price Hits $0.79 on Top Exchanges (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Anchor has a market cap of $10.10 million and $29,540.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor token can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00009098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.58 or 0.02614397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00210171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00042071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00123364 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Anchor Token Profile

Anchor's total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,809,248 tokens. Anchor's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases.

Anchor Token Trading

Anchor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

