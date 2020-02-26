Andra Rush Buys 8,535 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Director Andra Rush acquired 8,535 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.37 per share, with a total value of $199,462.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,723.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TEX stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $22.61. 725,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,421. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $35.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.54%.

TEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,572,000 after buying an additional 1,301,760 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,339,000 after buying an additional 874,186 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,097,000 after buying an additional 808,473 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,506,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,101,000 after buying an additional 481,032 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $13,779,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

