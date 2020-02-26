Andy Missan Sells 115,140 Shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Stock

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) EVP Andy Missan sold 115,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $738,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,423.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE FIT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,586,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,453. Fitbit Inc has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fitbit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fitbit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fitbit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

FIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.75 to $7.35 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fitbit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum cut Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

