Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,414 ($31.75).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Anglo American to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anglo American to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

In other Anglo American news, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99).

Shares of Anglo American stock traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,944.40 ($25.58). 4,216,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,945.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,957.13. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

