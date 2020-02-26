ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.19-6.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64-1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.ANSYS also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.19-6.71 EPS.

ANSS stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.19. The stock had a trading volume of 661,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,356. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $173.19 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANSYS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.18.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,415. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

