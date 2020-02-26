ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.94 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.19-6.71 EPS.

ANSS traded up $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.19. 661,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,356. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.41. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $173.19 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.57.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Citigroup cut ANSYS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $241.18.

In other news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,857,310.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,719 shares of company stock worth $7,816,415 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

