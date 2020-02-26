Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $991.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $952.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 29.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Antero Resources by 17.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 211,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Antero Resources by 48.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Antero Resources by 116.1% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Antero Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,818 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $504.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

