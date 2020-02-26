Anthem Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $6.49 Per Share (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Anthem in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will earn $6.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q2 2020 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $7.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.46.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $267.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.33 and a 200 day moving average of $276.60. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. Anthem has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $317.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Anthem by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 74,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.