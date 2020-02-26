Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,862 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Anthem worth $103,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in Anthem by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Anthem by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.46.

Shares of ANTM opened at $267.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.33 and its 200-day moving average is $276.60. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.56. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.