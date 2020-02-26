Apex Achieves Market Capitalization of $707,084.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Apex token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z. Apex has a market cap of $707,084.00 and approximately $27,398.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apex has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00032496 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002935 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bit-Z, LBank and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

