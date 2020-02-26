Apollo Currency (APL) Achieves Market Cap of $9.36 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $9.36 million and approximately $266,191.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007802 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000381 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

