Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Sells $2,695,090.53 in Stock

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 59,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $2,695,090.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of APO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.20. 1,838,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,456. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management LLC has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.90.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 100.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

