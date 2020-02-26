Appen Ltd (ASX:APX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Appen Ltd (ASX:APX) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Appen’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

Shares of APX traded down A$1.08 ($0.77) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting A$22.77 ($16.15). 2,448,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Appen has a 1 year low of A$17.75 ($12.59) and a 1 year high of A$32.00 ($22.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is A$24.06.

About Appen

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Content Relevance and Language Resources.

