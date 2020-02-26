Apple’s (AAPL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $370.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.44% from the company’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.33.

AAPL stock opened at $288.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,304.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.25 and a 200-day moving average of $261.09. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $10,518,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

