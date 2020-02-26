Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.13% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,629,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,181 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 79.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 47,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $70.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

