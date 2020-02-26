Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,545 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,057 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 336,879 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $60.12. 5,035,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,591,328. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.04. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

