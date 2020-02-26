Aragon Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Aragon has a total market cap of $32.69 million and approximately $200,429.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00011337 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, GOPAX and AirSwap.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $220.89 or 0.02517671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00210747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00040838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00123709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,814,628 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one.

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liqui, GOPAX, Upbit, AirSwap, HitBTC, Bittrex and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

