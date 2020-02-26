Arash Ferdowsi Sells 250,000 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,852,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.88. 5,432,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,096. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. Dropbox Inc has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Dropbox by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

