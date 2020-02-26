ARAW (ARAW) Price Tops $0.0000

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded 40.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ARAW token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B. ARAW has a total market cap of $8,909.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00045518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00480960 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.60 or 0.06333526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00059194 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025303 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011325 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

