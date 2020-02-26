Arcblock (ABT) Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, BitMart, Bibox and IDEX. Arcblock has a market cap of $12.05 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arcblock has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.82 or 0.02472617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00207092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00038978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00122850 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Kucoin, DragonEX, Gate.io, CoinBene, Bibox, LBank, BitMart, IDEX, Cobinhood, OKEx, DDEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

