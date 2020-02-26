Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,948,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,975 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.53% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $136,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,377,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $59,235,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,563,000 after purchasing an additional 844,714 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $22,842,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 623,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,882,000 after buying an additional 318,521 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.08. 326,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,312. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.34.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,811 shares of company stock worth $1,811,672. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

