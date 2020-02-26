Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARNC. Benchmark began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cowen began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.12. 116,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.52. Arconic has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $34.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Arconic’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,202,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,633,000 after buying an additional 109,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arconic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,059,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,831,000 after purchasing an additional 70,916 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Arconic by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,674,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,067,000 after purchasing an additional 399,815 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,661,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,880,000 after purchasing an additional 95,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Arconic by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,882,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,925,000 after purchasing an additional 412,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

