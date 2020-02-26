Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

RCUS stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.94. 130,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,907. The company has a market cap of $753.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 32.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

