Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Tops $47.73 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000544 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, OKEx and HitBTC. Ardor has a total market cap of $47.73 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008027 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009912 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001398 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000408 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Upbit, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

