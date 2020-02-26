Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) to report $401.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $395.20 million and the highest is $406.94 million. Ares Management reported sales of $304.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 16.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Ares Management has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $41.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 5.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $2,158,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ares Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 8.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

