Arik W. Ruchim Buys 600,000 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 600,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $18,528,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.78. 4,889,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,520. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is 148.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,424 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,946,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,451,000 after acquiring an additional 823,603 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

