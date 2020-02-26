Arik W. Ruchim Purchases 300,000 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,815,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SIX traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.78. 4,889,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,520. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $59.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

