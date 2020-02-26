Arista Networks (ANET) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/18/2020 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $245.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Arista Networks had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Arista Networks was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Arista Networks is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Arista Networks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $205.00.

2/14/2020 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $210.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Arista Networks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/6/2020 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/30/2020 – Arista Networks was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2020 – Arista Networks was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $205.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.16. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $173.31 and a 1 year high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $272,122.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $991,846.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $2,053,819.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,256.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,428 shares of company stock worth $15,118,487. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

