ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARKAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ARKEMA/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARKEMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered ARKEMA/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded ARKEMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ARKEMA/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get ARKEMA/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.18. ARKEMA/S has a twelve month low of $80.75 and a twelve month high of $108.19.

About ARKEMA/S

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for ARKEMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARKEMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.