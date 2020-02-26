Arqma (ARQ) Price Down 28.7% Over Last Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. Arqma has a market cap of $16,061.00 and $336.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,704.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.72 or 0.02512729 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.51 or 0.03703075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00691411 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00794541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00087596 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029874 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00590077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,800,003 coins and its circulating supply is 3,755,460 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

