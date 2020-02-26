ArtByte 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00697080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010515 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007574 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About ArtByte

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

