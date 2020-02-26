Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 286.8% from the January 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Arts-Way Manufacturing stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,461. The company has a market cap of $9.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.19. Arts-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Arts-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arts-Way Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

In related news, Director J Ward Mcconnell, Jr. bought 41,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $71,967.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 56,581 shares of company stock worth $99,667. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Arts-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

