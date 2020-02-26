ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Position Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155,559 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 955,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,057,000 after buying an additional 235,247 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,994,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 150,835 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in ASGN by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 342,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after purchasing an additional 145,783 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in ASGN by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 218,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 101,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 108,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.33. ASGN Inc has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $72.66.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.86.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

