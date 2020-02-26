Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $354.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.52 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%.

Shares of NYSE:AHT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. 10,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,501. The stock has a market cap of $251.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AHT. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.