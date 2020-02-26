Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $107.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million.

NYSEAMERICAN AINC traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200. Ashford has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

