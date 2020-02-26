ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Trimmed by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,176 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 1.2% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ASML worth $108,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 13.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

ASML stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,370. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.35 and its 200 day moving average is $268.09. The company has a market cap of $121.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. ASML Holding NV has a 52-week low of $175.57 and a 52-week high of $319.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

