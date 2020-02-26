ASOS plc (LON:ASC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASOS plc (LON:ASC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,541.76 ($46.59).

ASC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASOS to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised ASOS to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) in a report on Monday, February 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Societe Generale decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 4,227 ($55.60) to GBX 3,995 ($52.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total value of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33). Also, insider Nick Beighton bought 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, with a total value of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 3,114 ($40.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 105.92. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,258.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,970.10.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

